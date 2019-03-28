Classic Rock Almanac March 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Van Morrison records "Brown Eyed Girl", which will enter the Billboard chart next August and rise to #10. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007.

1982-David Crosby of The Byrds and CSNY is arrested in San Diego for possession of drugs and a gun. When asked why he carried the gun, his reply was two words: "John Lennon."

1985-6,000 radio stations in the US and Canada simultaneously played "We Are the World", the fundraising song for African famine relief recorded by 45 superstar performers. Sales of the single, album, video and related merchandise initially raised more than $38 million US.

1996-Phil Collins announced he was leaving Genesis after 25 years. He joined the band as drummer after the departure of John Mayhew in 1970 and became lead singer when Peter Gabriel left five years later.

2000-Jimmy Page won an undisclosed amount in a lawsuit against the British publication, Ministry Magazine, which had claimed that the guitarist watched his drummer, John Bonham, die. Bonham had choked on his own vomit while sleeping and the magazine alleged that Page stood close by and cast a death spell while dressed in Satanic robes. The magazine also apologized and offered to pay Page's legal bills. The money awarded to Page was donated to the Action for Brazil's Children Trust.