Classic Rock Almanac March 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Dr. Hook And The Medicine Show got their picture on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine after their hit, "The Cover of Rolling Stone" reached number 6 on the US singles chart. According to members of the group, they really did buy five copies for their mothers, just like the song said.

1975-Led Zeppelin had all of their six albums in the Top 100 of Billboard's album chart.

1986-Beatles records officially went on sale in Russia. Before that, only tapes were available on the black market, but most Soviet music lovers could not afford them. There was little information about The Beatles in the USSR and official Soviet publications about the band were mainly critical and condemnatory.

2001-Brian Wilson was honored in a three hour tribute at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Guest performances included Billy Joel singing "Don't Worry Baby", while Paul Simon sang an acoustic version of "Surfer Girl". Wilson - Phillips made a rare appearance, as did The Go-Gos and the trio of Carly Simon, David Crosby and Jimmy Webb. Also singing Beach Boy songs were Ann and Nancy Wilson, Elton John and Aimee Mann. Brian Wilson himself joined the fun when he took the stage for the final three songs, "Barbara Ann", "Surfin' U.S.A." and "Fun, Fun, Fun".

2013-A letter from John Lennon to Paul McCartney, written in 1971 during the aftermath of The Beatles' breakup, was announced as being one of the items being put up for sale on May 30th as part of an online auction organized by Profiles in History.

2017-The United States Library of Congress added Don McLean's 1971 hit "American Pie" to their National Recording Registry of 2016. "American Pie" joins Judy Garland's "Over The Rainbow", N.W.A.'s album, "Straight Outta Compton" and the Eagles' 1976 "Their Greatest Hits" as treasures worthy of preservation.

BORN TODAY

1943-Chad Allan

founding member and original lead singer of Guess Who

1947-Bobby Kimball

singer with Toto

1949-Michael Brecker, Brecker Brothers

Notable jazz and rock collaborations included work with Steely Dan, James Taylor, Paul Simon, Lou Reed, Donald Fagen, Dire Straits, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, John Lennon, Aerosmith, Dan Fogelberg, Frank Sinatra, Frank Zappa, Bruce Springsteen, Roger Daltrey, and Parliament-Funkadelic. He died on January 13, 2007.

1959-Perry Farrell

singer-songwriter and musician from Jane's Addiction.