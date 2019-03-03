Classic Rock Almanac March 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Bruce Palmer and Dewey Martin created the group, Buffalo Springfield. Their stay on the Rock music scene would only last a couple of years before the group would fragment. Stills teamed up with David Crosby of The Byrds and Graham Nash of The Hollies to form Crosby, Stills and Nash, while Young released several solo projects before joining them. Furay got together with Jim Messina and Randy Meisner to create Poco in 1968. Palmer dropped out of the lime light while Martin toured as Buffalo Springfield with fill-in musicians.

1966-Fans at Ottawa, Ontario's Coliseum riot after waiting an hour for The Animals to perform. The band however, refuses to play unless they are paid in advance. The concert is eventually cancelled.

1966-The Jeff Beck group, featuring a virtually unknown singer named Rod Stewart, along with bass player Ron Wood and drummer Aynsley Dunbar, make their debut in London, England.

1971-Elton John and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform for a packed house at London's Royal Festival Hall.

1973-Jimi Hendrix's personal manager, Michael Jeffrey, was one of 68 people killed in a plane crash in France. Jeffery was en route to a court appearance in London related to Hendrix.

2017-During his show at New York's Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel brought two members of The Young Rascals, Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish on stage. The pair proceeded to play their biggest hit, "Good Lovin'", with Cavaliere reprising his famous Hammond B-3 organ solo.

2018-Journey's "Greatest Hits" became just the third album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 in the chart's 61-year history. It joined Bob Marley And The Wailers' "Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers" (510 weeks) and the longevity all-time leader, Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" (937 weeks). The disc debuted in December, 1988 and peaked at #10 the following year. Between October 1990 and December 2009 it disappeared from the chart, but after a change in eligibility rules it returned and has stayed there pretty much ever since

BORN TODAY

1944-Jance Garfat

bassist with Dr Hook

1948-Terence 'Snowy' White

guitarist who worked with Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd and Roger Waters.