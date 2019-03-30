Classic Rock Almanac March 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Former Beatles drummer Pete Best appears on US TV's I've Got A Secret. It only took a handful of questions before the panel guessed his former occupation and when host Gary Moore asked him why he left the group, he said "I thought I'd like to start of group of my own and I thought at that time they weren't going to go as big as they are now."

1971-Six months after his death, Jimi Hendrix's album, "The Cry of Love" is certified Gold.

1992-The soundtrack to Wayne's World was the number 1 album in the US. It featured the return to the charts of Queen's, "Bohemian Rhapsody", actually making the song a bigger hit the second time around. Tracks by Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Alice Cooper, as well as a new version of "Dream Weaver" from Gary Wright, were also included on the LP.

1994-Pink Floyd played their first concert in more than five years, opening a North American tour before more than 55,000 fans in Miami.

1996-The Beatles had the #1 album on the UK chart with "Anthology 2". It had similar success in America where it topped the Billboard Hot 200 and sold over 1.7 million copies.

2005-Neil Young underwent surgery to address a brain aneurysm. He made a quick and full recovery.

2011-Harper / Collins announced that Billy Joel had decided to back out of a book deal that would have seen him publish his memoirs. Tentively called The Book of Joel, the autobiography was slated to deal with Joel's musical history, his failed marriage to Christie Brinkley, as well as his battles with substance abuse.

BORN TODAY

1942-Graeme Edge

drummer with The Moody Blues

1945-Eric Clapton

guitarist, singer, songwriter who has been a member of The Roosters, Casey Jones and the Engineers, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers and Cream, solo

1950-Dave Ball

Procol Harum