Classic Rock Almanac March 31, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1945-RCA Victor introduces the 45 rpm single record, which had been in development since 1940. The 7 inch disc was designed to compete with the 33 1/3 LP introduced by Columbia a year earlier. Both formats offered better fidelity and longer playing time than the 78 rpm platter that was currently in use. Advertisements for new record players boasted that with 45 RPM records, the listener could hear up to ten records with speedy, silent, hardly noticeable changes.

1967-Jimi Hendrix suffered minor burns after he set fire to his guitar for the first time at The Rainbow Theatre. That night, he shared the stage with The Walker Brothers, Cat Stevens and, believe it or not, Engelbert Humperdinck.

1982-The Doobie Brothers announced that they were splitting up. The band started in the '70s with the #11 hit "Listen to the Music" and would re-unite for 1989's Top Ten smash, "The Doctor".

1995-Jimmy Page escaped injury when a fan rushed the stage at a Page And Plant concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Michigan. The fan was stopped by two security guards, who he stabbed instead. After he was arrested, he told police that he wanted to kill Jimmy Page because of the Satanic music he was playing.

2015-Boz Scaggs releases his latest album, "A Fool To Care"

BORN TODAY

1942-Hugh McCracken

guitarist and session musician that has appeared on many recordings by Steely Dan, Donald Fagen, Billy Joel, Roland Kirk, Roberta Flack, B. B. King, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, The Monkees, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, James Taylor, Phoebe Snow, Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Graham Parker, Eric Carmen, Loudon Wainwright III, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, The Four Seasons, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Gary Wright and Andy Gibb. Because of such high demand for his work, McCracken declined Paul McCartney's invitation to help form his new band, Wings after appearing on his 1971 album Ram.

1948-Mick Ralphs

guitarist from Mott The Hoople

1955-Angus Young

guitarist with AC/DC