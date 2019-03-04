Classic Rock Almanac March 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-John Lennon caused a major stir in the United States when London's Evening Standard newspaper published an interview with him in which he remarked, "Christianity will go. It will vanish and shrink. I needn't argue that. I'm right and will be proved right. We're more popular than Jesus right now." Lennon would later apologize, explaining that what he meant was "the way some people carry on, (screaming at their concerts) you'd think we were more popular than Jesus Christ". Thousands of Beatle records were smashed at mass rallies and some radio stations quit playing their songs altogether. John's apology was eventually accepted by most and time has healed most wounds.

1967-The Rolling Stones' "Ruby Tuesday" sat atop the Billboard singles chart after American disc jockeys shied away from playing the flip side, "Let's Spend The Night Together"

1970-Janis Joplin is fined $200 for using obscene language onstage in Tampa, Florida.

1972-Badfinger receive a Gold record for the Billboard #4 hit, "Day After Day". The song featured George Harrison on guitar and Leon Russell on piano.

1982-Frank Zappa's son Dweezil and his daughter Moon Unit form a band called Fred Zeppelin. Their first single, "My Mother is a Space Cadet", gets little attention.

1986-After just completing a two set show with The Band in Winter Park, Florida, 41 year old Richard Manuel committed suicide by hanging himself. His band mate, Robbie Robertson honored his friend with the song, "Fallen Angel" in 1987.

BORN TODAY

1948-Chris Squire

bassist and founding member of Yes

1963-Jason Newsted

bass Metallica (1986–2001)