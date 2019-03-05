Classic Rock Almanac March 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles recorded "From Me To You" at Abbey Road Studios in London. The song had just been written by John and Paul a few days earlier while riding a train during a tour with Helen Shapiro and was one of the last to be credited to McCartney / Lennon. Nine days later it will reach number one in the UK and stay on the chart for twenty-one weeks.

1965-The Mannish Boys, featuring a young David Bowie, released their debut single "I Pity The Fool".

1971-Led Zeppelin kick off what they call their "Thank-you" tour by playing in some of the same UK halls and clubs that they appeared in when they were first starting out. Their contracts state that they will play for their 1968 fee if club owners agree to charge 1968 prices at the door.

1994-Grace Slick is arrested for pointing a shotgun at police in her Tiburon, CA home. In June, she would be sentenced to 200 hours of community service and three month's worth of Alcoholic's Anonymous meetings.

2002-The first episode of The Osbournes TV show was aired on MTV in the US. Focusing on Ozzy and his family, they bicker, squabble, curse and hang out backstage at Ozzy's shows.

2006-David Crosby was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and marijuana after leaving his bag in a New York hotel. The luggage was found by a hotel employee looking for identification, finding instead a handgun and weed.

2018-The Gibson guitar company laid off about fifteen employees from it's Custom Shop as it continued to battle bankruptcy. Founded by Orville Gibson in 1902 as The Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Company, the firm reportedly had an outstanding debt of $519 million as of December 31, 2017.

BORN TODAY

1952-Alan Clark

the first and main keyboardist for Dire Straits.

1970-John Frusciante

guitarist with Red Hot Chili Peppers