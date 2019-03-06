Classic Rock Almanac March 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Charles Manson releases an album called "Lie" to help raise money for his defense in the Tate-LeBianca murder trial. The album jacket is made to look like a cover of Life magazine with the letter f removed from the word Life. In the mid sixties, Manson had been a wanna-be musician who befriended Beach Boys' drummer Dennis Wilson, eventually talking the group into recording one of his songs, "Cease To Exist". The title was changed to "Never Learn Not To Love" and was released as the "B" side of the single "Bluebirds Over The Mountain", which eventually climbed to number 61 in the US in early 1969, giving Manson a hit record on Billboard's Hot 100.

1973-John Lennon's visa extension is cancelled by the New York Office of the US Immigration Department, just five days after it was granted.

1975-Led Zeppelin is awarded a Gold record for the double disc album "Physical Graffiti". The LP would eventually be certified as 16 times Platinum for sales of over 8 million copies.

1976-England's EMI Records re-issues twenty-three Beatles singles, including "Yesterday", which had never been released as a 45 in the UK. All 23 records made the British chart.

2000-Eric Clapton was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the third time, after receiving previous honors as a member of The Yardbirds and Cream

2001-Led Zeppelin was named as "the most bootlegged band" when 422 illegal albums were counted. The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and The Beatles were next in line with over 350 unauthorized titles available.

2013-Yoko Ono gave producers of the NBC comedy The New Normal permission to use John Lennon's "Beautiful Boy" during the season finale.

2014-Adam Lambert and Queen announced that they were teaming up for a 19-date North American tour. Lambert rose to fame in 2009 after finishing as runner-up to Kris Allen on the eighth season of American Idol.c

2016-Lana Rae Meisner, wife of former Eagles' bassist Randy Meisner, died after she accidently shot herself while looking for something in a closet. Although the couple had a history of domestic incidents, police immediately cleared Randy of any wrongdoing whatsoever.

BORN TODAY

1946-David Gilmour

guitarist, singer and songwriter, who joined Pink Floyd in 1968.