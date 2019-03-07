Classic Rock Almanac March 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Brian Wilson released "Caroline No", the first solo single by a Beach Boy. Before it evolved into the final number we know today, the song was originally written as "Carol I Know".

1976-Elton John becomes the first Rock star since The Beatles to be immortalized at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London.

1987-Now that Beatles' albums are finally being released on CD, the Fab Four returned to the UK charts with "A Hard Day's Night" at #30, "Please Please Me" is #32, "With The Beatles" sits at #40 and "Beatles For Sale" is #45.

2001-The Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment for the Arts announced that Judy Garland's "Over The Rainbow" had been selected as their Song Of The Century. Rounding out their Top Ten were (#2) "White Christmas by Bing Crosby, (#3) "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie, (#4) "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, (#5) "American Pie" by Don McLean, (#6) "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" by The Andrews Sisters, (#7) "West Side Story" (album) by the original cast, (#8) "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" by Billy Murray, (#9) "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by The Righteous Brothers, and (#10) "The Entertainer" by Scott Joplin.

BORN TODAY

1946-Matthew Fisher

from Procol Harum

1946-Peter Wolf

singer with The J Geils Band