Classic Rock Almanac March 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, make their television debut when they play Roy Orbison's "Dream Baby" on the BBC program Teenager's Turn. It was reportedly the first time they wore suits on stage.

1973-Paul McCartney pleads guilty to charges of growing marijuana outside his Scottish countryside farm and is fined $240. Paul says that a fan gave him the seeds and he didn't know what they would grow.

1973-Ron "Pigpen" McKernan of The Grateful Dead, died of a stomach hemorrhage and liver failure, brought on by alcohol poisoning. He was just 27 years old.

1975-The New Musical Express announces that The Rolling Stones have chosen Wayne Perkins to replace the recently departed Mick Taylor. Two weeks later, The Stones themselves will issue a statement saying that Ron Wood will fill the position. Mick Jagger would say, "No matter how great Wayne Perkins is...he plays very similar to Mick Taylor."

1990-Rolling Stone magazine let Jefferson Airplane know exactly how they felt about the group's reforming when they named their new album as the Most Unwanted Comeback of the Year. The L.P. featured all of the main members from the band's glory days, but little has been heard from the Airplane since this embarrassment.

2013-Peter Banks, who co-founded Yes with Chris Squire in 1968, passed away at the the age of 65. Banks played on the band's first two albums, 1969's "Yes" and 1970's "Time and a Word" before being dismissed over disagreements about the group's direction.

2016-George Martin, who signed The Beatles to EMI in 1962 and went on to produce most of their catalog, passed away at the age of 90. In total, Martin produced 23 number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 19 of which were by The Beatles. He also produced chart topping hits for Paul McCartney ("Say Say Say" with Michael Jackson and "Ebony and Ivory" with Stevie Wonder), Elton John ("Candle in the Wind 1997") and America ("Sister Golden Hair"). In a statement to the press, McCartney said, "From the day that he gave The Beatles our first recording contract, to the last time I saw him, he was the most generous, intelligent and musical person I've ever had the pleasure to know."

BORN TODAY

1946-Randy Meisner

guitarist with Poco who later joined The Eagles. He quit The Eagles in 1977.

1947-Mike Allsup

guitarist with Three Dog Night

1948-Mel Galley

guitarist with Whitesnake

1957-Clive Burr

drummer with Iron Maiden