Classic Rock Almanac March 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-The Beatles make their first of over 300 appearance at Liverpool's Cavern Club. The group had played the venue in the past as The Quarry Men.

1968-Bob Dylan started a ten-week run at the top of the UK album chart with "John Wesley Harding". The LP would reach #2 in the US.

1970-Having recently changed their name from Earth to Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward make their concert debut at The Roundhouse in the North London district of Camden Town.

1976-Queen's fourth studio album, "A Night at the Opera", is certified Gold. It would go on to be a Platinum seller in America with worldwide sales of over six million copies. At the time, it was reported to be the most expensive album ever produced and took its name from the Marx Brothers film A Night at the Opera, which the band watched one night at the studio complex where they were recording.

1985-Mick Jagger releases a solo single called "Just Another Night" which will reach #12 in the US and #32 in the UK.

1985-REO Speedwagon returned to Billboard's top spot with "Can't Fight This Feeling". The song made #16 in the UK. It had been a little over five years since the band's first number one hit, "Keep On Loving You".

2007-Brad Delp, the lead singer for the band Boston, was found dead in his home in southern New Hampshire. He was 55.

2011-Eric Clapton sold off more than 70 of his guitars at a charity auction in New York. A 1948 Gibson hollow body raised the highest price at $83,000, far above its estimated value of $30,000.

BORN TODAY

1942-John Cale

singer-songwriter and record producer, Velvet Underground

1945-Robert Calvert

singer, poet, Hawkwind & solo

1945-Robin Trower

guitarist and vocalist with Procol Harum