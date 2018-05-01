Classic Rock Almanac May 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen and Peter Gabriel appear on Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people.

2007-Rush releases Snakes and Arrows

1999-Aerosmith visit victims of the Columbine High School shooting in a Denver hospital.

1999-Paul McCartney's first art exhibit opens in Siegen, Germany.

1990-George Harrison joins Eric Clapton onstage during a concert at the Los Angeles Forum.

1984-Mick Fleetwood files for bankruptcy in the US.

1979-Elton John becomes the first English or American pop star to play Israel. Three weeks later, he becomes the first Western solo pop star to tour Russia.

1977-Eric Clapton enters Olympic Studios in London to begin work on Slowhand, the album which features "Lay Down Sally" and "Wonderful Tonight."

1975-Styx get their first gold album, for Styx 2.

1975-The Rolling Stones announce their US tour from a flatbed truck that moves slowly up New York's Fifth Avenue while they perform.

1970-During a weeklong visit to America, George Harrison is interviewed by Howard Smith of New York's WABC-FM. The now-former Beatle talks about the large backlog of songs he plans to use on the album he's going to record with Phil Spector in London later in the month. It will air on the station two days later.

1969-Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash tape an ABC TV special at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

1967-Elvis Presley marries Brooklyn native Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. Nevada Supreme Court Judge David Zenoff performs the late-morning ceremony in the suite of Aladdin Hotel owner Milton Prell.

1967-The Rolling Stones get a gold record for "Ruby Tuesday."

1966-The Beatles' final UK concert is a 15-minute set at the New Musical Express Awards at London's Wembley Arena. They perform "I Feel Fine," "Nowhere Man," "Day Tripper," "If I Needed Someone" and "I'm Down." Unfortunately, the producers and manager Brian Epstein could not agree on terms for the show to be recorded. The Rolling Stones and The Who are also performers at the event.

1965-The Rolling Stones do two concerts in two cities in one day. The British rockers perform at New York's Academy of Music in the afternoon then head to Philadelphia, where they share top billing with Herman's Hermits on a Dick Clark Caravan of Stars show.

1963-The Rollin' Stones sign a management contract with Andrew Loog Oldham and Eric Easton and are persuaded by Oldham to add a "g" to their name.

BIRTHDAYS

Johnny Colt - 52 years old

Lynyrd Skynyd/ex-Train/ex-Black Crowes bassist; ex-Rock Star Supernova touring bassist. Born 1966.

Rita Coolidge - 74 years old

Kris Kristofferson's ex-wife's career peaked with hit 1977 remakes of (Jackie Wilson's) "Higher and Higher" and (Boz Scaggs') "We're All Alone." She also worked as a back-up singer for Eric Clapton, Delaney and Bonnie and Leon Russell, who wrote "Delta Lady" about her. Born 1944.