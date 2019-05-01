Classic Rock Almanac May 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles started a month long residency at The Star Club, in Hamburg, Germany.

1966-The Beatles made their final live, paid appearance in the UK when they played a 15 minute set at the NME Poll Winners concert at Empire Pool, Wembley. Also appearing were The Spencer Davis Group, The Fortunes, Herman's Hermits, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard, The Rolling Stones, The Seekers, The Small Faces, Dusty Springfield, The Walker Brothers, The Who and The Yardbirds. The Fab Four were not filmed because a financial agreement could not be reached.

1971-The Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar" is released. It would reach number one in the US and number two in the UK. Although the lyrics were the subject of much controversy, Mick Jagger would later tell Rolling Stone, "God knows what I'm on about on that song. It's such a mishmash. All the nasty subjects in one go... I never would write that song now."

1973-Bachman-Turner Overdrive, featuring former Guess Who guitarist Randy Bachman, release their first album. The LP would take six months to hit the charts and over a year before the hard rockin' single "Let it Ride" became a Top 25 hit.

1979-Elton John becomes the first Pop music star to perform in Israel.

1984-Mick Fleetwood filed for bankruptcy. The founder of Fleetwood Mac had released a solo album called "The Visitor" in 1981. Although the critics loved it, "The Visitor" ended up losing a lot of money, as did Fleetwood's real estate investments, leading to eventual financial ruin.

1988-Billy Joel escapes punishment for defamation charges brought against him by Jack Powers, whom he called a "creep" during an interview with Playboy magazine. The judge cited the 1st Amendment and dropped all charges.

1988-Pink Floyd's, "Dark Side of the Moon" finally dropped off the US albums chart after a run of 725 weeks (almost 14 years).

2000-A $1.8 million civil fraud suit is filed against Neil Young in Los Angeles Superior Court by a former Village Voice writer who claims Young reneged on an agreement to have a biography written about him when Young blocked the book's publication.

2009-A anonymous fan won a two hour, one on one guitar lesson with Queen's Brian May after bidding more than 7,500 pounds at a charity auction in London. The auction was held in support of the Action for Brazil's Children Trust, of which May is a patron.

2018-Gibson Brands Inc., maker of Gibson guitars, filed for bankruptcy protection after wrestling with debt for years. Founded in 1894, the Nashville based company also makes the Epiphone guitars and Wurlitzer pianos.

BORN TODAY

1945-Rita Coolidge

a backing singer with Joe Cocker, Leon Russell,Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Delaney and Bonnie.

1966-Johnny Colt

bassist with The Black Crowes