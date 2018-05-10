Classic Rock Almanac May 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney's divorce from Heather Mills becomes official.

2007-All four members of Pink Floyd take part in a tribute show to the band's late singer, Syd Barrett, in London. David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright play together, while Roger Waters performs solo.

2007-Before his concert at London's Wembley Arena, Bryan Adams dips his hands in cement and is inducted into Wembley's Square of Fame. Adams, who lives in London, has performed at the legendary venue 25 times.

2005-Robert Plant releases Mighty Rearranger, his first solo album of original material in 12 years.

2005-Styx releases Big Bang Theory, a tribute album to some of the great rock songs from the '60s and '70s. Among its songs are Jethro Tull's "Locomotive Breath," The Who's "I Can See for Miles," Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home," and Procol Harum's "Salty Dog."

2003-Paul McCartney performs outside the Roman Coliseum for a massive crowd. In addition to Beatles, solo and Wings material, he sings "Volare."

1989-On Bono's 29th birthday, the U2 singer's wife, Ali, gives birth to a daughter, Jordan Hewson.

1978-Jimmy Buffett gets a platinum album for Son of a Son of a Sailor.

1976-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley marries Jeanette Trerotola. The band, without makeup, plays at the reception.

1969-The Beatles single "Get Back" debuts at number-10 on the Billboard chart.

1966-Rolling Stones manager-producer Andrew Loog Oldham announces that the band will get more than a million-dollars to take part in the movie Only Lovers Left Alive. The film is never completed.

1965-The Rolling Stones, on tour in the U.S., get to record at Chicago's fabled Chess Studios. They work on a number of songs, including an unreleased version of "Satisfaction."

1964-Bob Dylan arrives in the UK for his first tour there.

1960-The (Silver) Beatles audition for UK promoter Larry Parnes at Wyvern Social Club in Liverpool. They land a job backing singer Johnny Gentle on a Scottish tour, their first road experience as a band.

BIRTHDAYS

Bono (Paul Hewson) - 58 years old

The U2 singer is also a global statesman, philanthropist, businessman, venture capitalist, newspaper columnist and Nobel Prize candidate. Born 1960.

Sid Vicious (John Simon Ritchie) - Died in 1979

The ex-Sex Pistols bassist-singer was arrested, but never tried, for the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen in New York. He died of a heroin overdose on February 2nd, 1979 at 21. Born 1957.

Dave Mason - 72 years old

The singer-guitarist co-founded Traffic with Steve Winwood, Chris Wood and Jim Capaldi, but left for a solo career soon after. His biggest solo hit was "We Just Disagree, which reached number-12 in 1977. Born 1946.

Arthur Alexander - Died in 1993

The R&B singer-songwriter's biggest hit was 1962's "You Better Move On." He's the only man to have his songs recorded by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. With a new album out and a comeback from a second career as a bus driver building, the singer died on June 9th, 1993 at age 53. Born 1940.