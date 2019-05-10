Classic Rock Almanac May 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Rolling Stones produced their very first recordings at Olympic Studios in London, but Decca Records rejected them all, calling them 'dreadful'.

1968-Jim Morrison incited a riot at a Doors' concert in Chicago. After writhing, jumping and even sliding maracas into his pants, Morrison had the crowd so wound up, they rushed the stage, eventually destroying it.

1974-Eric Clapton recorded "I Shot The Sheriff", which will reach #1 in the US and #9 in the UK next Autumn.

1986-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee marries actress Heather Locklear. The union will last for eight years.

2006-Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones was discharged from a hospital in New Zealand following surgery to relieve pressure in his head following a fall from a palm tree.

2007-The surviving members of Pink Floyd took part in a tribute concert to pay respects to their former front man, Roger "Syd" Barrett, who died on July 7, 2006, at the age of 60, following complications from diabetes.

2018-A publication called Business Insider Singapore named the 1,000 most wealthy people in Britain. The richest musicians were led by Paul McCartney, followed by the band U2, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Keith Richrds, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Other rockers in the Top 20 included Sting, Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton and Roger Waters, as well as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

BORN TODAY

1947-Dave Mason

Traffic, Mason has worked with many notable musicians including Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix and Fleetwood Mac.

1947-Jay Ferguson

Spirit

1957-John Ritchie (Sid Vicious)

bass, vocals, Sex Pistols

1960-Paul Hewson, (Bono)

Isinger-songwriter, U2