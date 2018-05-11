Classic Rock Almanac May 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Original Foreigner bassist Ed Gagliardi dies of cancer at 62.

2008-Original Rush drummer John Rutsey dies of a heart attack caused by complications from diabetes. His playing can be heard on the band's first radio hit, "Working Man."

2007-Roger Daltrey of The Who opens a million-dollar treatment unit that provides care for young cancer patients in Glasgow, Scotland.

2003-Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Noel Redding dies of natural causes in Ireland at the age of 57.

1981-"All Those Years Ago," a preview single from George Harrison's Somewhere in England album, is released. It will peak at number-two on the charts.

1981-Reggae legend Bob Marley dies of a brain tumor at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami at age 36.

1974-Steely Dan's "Rikki, Don't Lose That Number" single is released.

1974-The first album by The New York Dolls (with lead singer David Johansen) is released.

1974-Eric Clapton records "I Shot the Sheriff" at Criteria Studios in Miami.

1972-John Lennon says on the Dick Cavett Show that he believes he has been under constant surveillance by the FBI as part of a plot to deport him.

1970-The Beatles' final single, "The Long and Winding Road," is released.

1965-The Rolling Stones, on tour in the U.S., begin two days of sessions at RCA Studios in Los Angeles. Among other tracks, they complete "Satisfaction."

BIRTHDAYS

Butch Trucks (Claude Hudson Trucks) - Died in 2017

The Allman Brothers Band drummer, an uncle of guitarist Derek Trucks, shot himself to death on January 25th, 2017. He was 69. Born 1947.

Eric Burdon - 77 years old

He sang lead in The Animals, the Hall of Fame band from Newcastle, England whose first hit, "House of the Rising Sun," spent three weeks at number-one in 1964. In 1966, "See See Rider" reached the Top 10, as did "San Franciscan Nights" the following year. Burdon sang with War on their 1970 debut hit, "Spill the Wine." He's written two autobiographies. Born 1941.