Classic Rock Almanac May 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles' first LP, "Please Please Me" reaches the top of the UK album chart, where it would stay for an amazing 30 weeks. It would finally be displaced by their follow-up, "With The Beatles", which led the list for a further 21 weeks.

1964-The Rolling Stones were refused lunch at The Grand Hotel in Bristol because they were not wearing jackets and ties. The Daily Mirror describes them as "The ugliest group in Britain."

1970-The soundtrack L.P. to the original Woodstock festival was released. The three record set featured many of the top Rock artists of the time, including Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young, Joe Cocker and The Who. The album would go Gold within two weeks.

1972-John Lennon appears on The Dick Cavett Show on ABC-TV and says that he believes the FBI has tapped his phone.

1974-Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Bonham of Led Zeppelin meet Elvis Presley backstage after The King's performance at the Forum in Los Angeles. After hearing that the trio was in the audience, Presley was overheard telling his band, "Wait a minute... if we can start together, fellas, because we've got Led Zeppelin out there... Let's try to look like we know what we're doing, whether we do or not."

1974-Three Dog Night's "The Show Must Go On" reaches #4 on Billboard's Hot 100 and #1 on the Cashbox best sellers chart. The song turns out to be the band's final Top Twenty hit and their last Gold single.

1981-Bob Marley, the uncontested King Of Reggae, died of a brain tumor at the age of 36. Seven months earlier he had collapsed on stage during a concert in the US. He was given a state funeral and buried near his birthplace in St. Ann's Parish, Jamaica. His last words were reported to have been, "Money can't buy life."

1989-Roy Orbison was inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York. Eric Clapton presented the award to Orbison's widow, Barbara.

2003-57 year old Noel Redding, former bass player with The Jimi Hendrix Experience, died from complications of cirrhosis of the liver. Redding joined Hendrix's band in 1966 and played on three albums before parting ways with the legendary guitarist in 1969.

BORN TODAY

1936-Tony Barrow

worked as The Beatles' press officer between 1962 and 1968. He coined the term 'The Fab Four' to describe the band and also wrote sleeve notes for their early albums, as well as the strip cartoon for the Magical Mystery Tour booklet. Barrow died on 14th May 2016 aged 80.

1941-Eric Burdon

singer-songwriter and actor. The Animals, War

1947-Butch Trucks

drummer The Allman Brothers. Died January 24, 2017,.