Classic Rock Almanac May 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Ozzy Osbourne receives the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the 10th annual MAP Fund Awards, in Los Angeles.

2011-Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Nick Mason join former bandmate Roger Waters on stage at the O2 arena in London during Waters’ The Wall tour. Gilmour plays on "Comfortably Numb" and "Outside the Wall," Mason just on the latter.

2007-Bruce Springsteen makes a guest appearance during a Brian Wilson concert in Red Bank, New Jersey. He joins in the encore, singing and playing the guitar solo on The Beach Boys' "Barbara Ann." He also backs Wilson on "Love and Mercy."

2006-Metallica's James Hetfield receives the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the second annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles.

2001-Donald Fagen and Walter Becker of Steely Dan are awarded honorary Doctor of Music degrees by the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

1981-Face Dances, The Who's first album without Keith Moon, is certified gold.

1979-Jefferson Starship unveil their new lineup featuring lead singer Mickey Thomas at a free concert in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

1977-The Eagles get a gold single for "Hotel California."

1969-Santana records "Evil Ways."

1968-Jimi Hendrix is arrested for possession of hashish and heroin as he crosses the Canadian border, bound for a concert in Toronto. He claims the drugs were planted and he is later exonerated.

1965-Eric Clapton joins Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and British blues legend John Mayall in a London recording studio. Nothing is ever released from the session.

BIRTHDAYS

Ray Gillen - Died in 1993

He had a brief stint as Black Sabbath's singer in the mid-1980s, then fronted Badlands for three albums. He died of AIDS-related causes on December 1st, 1993 at 34. Born 1959.

Eric Singer (Mensinger) - 60 years old

KISS/E.S.P./ex-Alice Cooper/ex-Badlands/ex-Black Sabbath drummer. Born 1958.

Steve Winwood - 70 years old

The singer-keyboardist-guitarist fronted The Spencer Davis Group ("Gimme Some Lovin'") as a teenager. He then co-founded Traffic and Blind Faith before settling in to a long solo career. His hits of the '80s include "Roll With It" and "Higher Love." Born 1948.

Ian McLagan - Died in 2014

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Small Faces and Faces keyboardist-vocalist spent the later part of his life in Austin, Texas. His career also included stints with Billy Bragg & the Blokes, Ian McLagan & the Bump Band and The Rolling Stones. He published an autobiography, All the Rage, in 2000. Mac died December 3rd, 2014 due to complications from a stroke suffered the previous day. He was 69 years old. Born 1946.