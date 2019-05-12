Classic Rock Almanac May 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones record "Satisfaction" during a two day recording session at Chess Studios in Chicago. The song will top the Hot 100 for four straight weeks in July and lead the UK chart for two weeks in September. Mick Jagger would later say "It was the song that really made The Rolling Stones, changed us from just another band into a huge, monster band."

1968-Brian Jones makes his final live appearance with The Rolling Stones when they appear at the New Musical Express Poll Winners Concert at the Empire Pool, Wembley.

1971-Mick Jagger marries Nicaraguan fashion model Bianca Perez Morena de Macias in St. Tropez, France. The guest list includes the other members of The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton and Stephen Stills. The couple separated in 1977.

1975-Jefferson Starship give a free concert in New York's Central Park in front of 60,000 fans. The band and concert sponsor, WNEW-FM, pay $14,000 for clean-up and damage done to the park.

1979-The new Jefferson Starship, with Mickey Thomas replacing Grace Slick as lead vocalist, debuted at a free concert in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Thomas had been the lead singer on Elvin Bishop's 1976 hit "Fooled Around and Fell in Love".

1981-The Who's first album without Keith Moon, "Face Dances" goes Gold. It is considered a disappointment even to the band itself. The L.P. makes it to #4 but offers just one hit single, "You Better You Bet" (#18).

1983-Meat Loaf filed for bankruptcy, even though his "Bat Out of Hell" L.P. sold millions of copies in the late 1970s. Later, "Back Into Hell" would bring him back to the charts with the hit single, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)". At the time of his bankruptcy, Meat Loaf's latest album "Midnight at the Lost and Found" was sitting at number 7, but the album's single, "If You Really Want To" stalled at number 59.

1987-All 40-thousand tickets for three Pink Floyd concerts in Montreal sold out in 4 1/2 hours. Residents around the Montreal Forum complained that police failed to protect their property from rowdy fans.

1998-British media reported that Elton John had split with his manager of 30 years, John Reid. Reports said the two had argued over John's career and financial matters.

2008-Paul McCartney was granted a divorce from his second wife, Heather Mills. The settlement gave her a lump sum of 16.5 million pounds, together with assets of 7.8 million pounds, which included the properties she owned at the time. Paul was later quoted as saying "There'll be no more nagging, no more chaos, no more Heather... bliss. I have peace at last".

BORN TODAY

1946-Ian McLagan

Small Faces

1948-Steve Winwood

Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith

1954-Barry Borden

Molly Hatchet

1958-Eric Singer

drummer, KISS. He debuted with the band on the 1992 album Revenge.