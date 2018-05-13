Classic Rock Almanac May 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-U2 debuts a new song, "Hands That Built America," done for the Martin Scorsese film Gangs of New York, in a performance simulcast from Ireland to New York's Tribeca Film Festival.

1985-Bruce Springsteen marries actress Julianne Phillips on her 25th birthday. (The union lasts three years.)

1970-The Beatles' Let It Be movie has its world premiere in New York.

1966-The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" single is released in the U.K. It will go to number-one there, as well as in the US.

BIRTHDAYS

Buckethead (Brian Carroll) - 50 years old

Solo/ex-Guns n' Roses guitarist. Born 1968.

Danny Kirwan - 68 years old

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist. Born 1950.

Stevie Wonder (Steveland Judkins) - 68 years old

He first topped the charts at age 13 with "Fingertips Part Two." Since then, the Detroit native who was given his stage name by Berry Gordy's sister has created such pop standards as "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and the Oscar-winning "I Just Called to Say I Love You." In addition to his success as a musician -- he has 19 Grammys and a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- he played a role in having Martin Luther King's birthday declared a national holiday. Born 1950.

Peter Overend Watts - Died in 2017

The Mott the Hoople bassist was also in The British Lions and then became a record producer and author. He died of throat cancer at 69 on January 22nd, 2017. Born 1949.

Magic Dick (Richard Salwitz) - 73 years old

Bluestime/J.Geils Band harmonica player. Born 1945.