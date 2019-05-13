Classic Rock Almanac May 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Rolling Stones release "Paint It Black", one of the first Rock records to use a sitar. The single will hit number one in both the UK and the US.

1970-Badfinger records "No Matter What", which will reach #8 in the US and #5 in the UK near the end of the year.

1971-Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane crashed her Mercedes into a wall near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and was hospitalized.

2012-Donald "Duck" Dunn, bass guitarist for Booker T and the MGs, passed away while touring in Japan at the age of 70. He also played on Otis Redding's "Respect" and Sam And Dave's "Hold On, I'm Comin'"

BORN TODAY

1945-Magic Dick

harmonica with The J Geils Band

1947-Pete Overend Watts

bassist with Mott The Hoople.died on January 22, 2017.

1950-Danny Kirwan

guitarist, singer and songwriter with Fleetwood Mac.