Classic Rock Almanac May 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Blues icon B.B. King dies in Las Vegas at the age of 89.

2006-Billy Joel delivers the commencement speech to the graduating class at Syracuse University.

2002-Rush release Vapor Trails, their first studio album in six years.

1988-Atlantic Records celebrates its 40th anniversary with a concert at Madison Square Garden. The show includes performances by Led Zeppelin, The Bee Gees, The Rascals, Genesis, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Wilson Pickett, The Coasters, Foreigner, Yes and others.

1982-The Clash release their Combat Rock album.

1976-Former Yardbirds and Renaissance singer Keith Relf, 33, is fatally electrocuted at home while tuning his guitar.

1970-Eleven days after the Kent State shootings, Crosby Stills Nash & Young release the single "Ohio" as a tribute to the victims.

1969-Mick Taylor auditions to replace Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones as he and the band lay down tracks for "Honky Tonk Women." Ten days later, the guitarist is invited to join, but the song--with Taylor's overdubs--isn't completed until June 5th.

1968-John Lennon and Paul McCartney hold a press conference at New York's Americana Hotel to discuss plans for their new company, Apple. Afterwards, Paul meets Linda Eastman for the second time and gets her phone number. That night, John and Paul visit The Tonight Show on a night that Joe Garagiola is sitting in for Johnny Carson.

1964-A full page ad in Billboard reads: WATCH OUT USA...HERE THEY ARE! THE ROLLING STONES! THEY'RE GREAT! THEY'RE OUTRAGEOUS! THEY'RE REBELS! THEY SELL! THEY'RE ENGLAND'S HOTTEST-BUT HOTTEST-GROUP!

BIRTHDAYS

C.C. DeVille (Bruce Anthony Johannesson) - 56 years old

The Poison guitarist (who left for a while and led a band called Samantha 7) is also an actor and reality show star. Born 1962.

Ian Astbury (Lindsay) - 56 years old

The Cult singer has also been in Riders on the Storm (aka Doors: 21st Century) and Holy Barbarians. Born 1962.

David Byrne - 66 years old

The Talking Heads singer-guitarist went on to a much broader solo career, making music, movies, books and art. Born 1952.

Robert Zemeckis - 66 years old

He won the Best Director Oscar for Forrest Gump and also helmed Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Castaway, Contact and Romancing the Stone. Born 1952.

George Lucas - 74 years old

The Star Wars creator, director and producer was nominated for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscars for both that film and American Graffiti, but the only award he's ever received from the Academy was the Irving Thalberg Memorial Award in 1992. Born 1944.