Classic Rock Almanac May 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-John Lennon and Paul McCartney appear on NBC-TV's Tonight Show with guest-host Joe Garagiola sitting in for Johnny Carson. The conversation included some light hearted banter about meditation, the forming of Apple Corps. and song writing.

1988-Atlantic Records celebrates its 40th anniversary with a star-studded bash at New York's Madison Square Garden. The show features reunions of Led Zeppelin, The Bee Gees, The Rascals, Genesis, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Wilson Pickett, The Coasters, Yes, Foreigner, and many others.

1995-The Rolling Stones sold out two New York-area stadium shows in 81 minutes, an average of 1400 tickets every 60 seconds.

2012-Ringo Starr revealed that he has lost his personal Beatle photographs. "I don't know where they are," he said with a sigh. "I wish I did. There's been several moves and things happen."

2015-Blues legend B.B. King passed away at the age of 89. In a career that spanned over 60 years, he won 15 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

2016-Tony Barrow, the Beatles press officer who coined the term "Fab Four," died at his home in Morecambe, England, just three days after his 80th birthday.

BORN TODAY

1952-David Byrne

founding member of Talking Heads

1953-John Rutsey

drummer, best known as a co-founding member of Rush, and performing on the band's debut album. Rutsey died in his sleep of an apparent heart attack, related to complications from diabetes on May 11, 2008.

1962-C.C. Deville

lead guitarist from Poison

1966-Mike Inez

the bassist of Alice in Chains since 1993. He has also worked with Ozzy Osbourne from 1989-1993 and Inez has also associated with Slash's Snakepit, Black Label Society, and Heart.