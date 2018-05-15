Classic Rock Almanac May 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-John Lennon's handwritten lyrics to "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" are sold at auction in Los Angeles for $200,000.

2004-Original Moody Blues bassist Clint Warwick, who played on their first hit "Go Now," but left the group soon after, dies of a liver ailment in a Birmingham, England hospital at 64.

2000-Bob Dylan receives the prestigious (and high-paying) Polar Music Prize in Stockholm, Sweden.

1987-Motley Crue releases its fourth album, Girls, Girls, Girls. The title track will become a Top 20 single for them.

1984-On the eve of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA world tour, Nils Lofgren is named to fill the E Street Band vacancy left by guitarist "Miami" Steve Van Zandt.

1982-"Ebony and Ivory," the racial-harmony duet by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, hits number-one in Billboard, and remains there for seven weeks.

1976-Paul McCartney's Wings Over America tour plays the Capitol Center in suburban Washington D-C. Linda Ronstadt and her producer Peter Asher (several of whose Peter & Gordon hits were penned by McCartney) take in the show and visit Paul backstage after the show.

1976-The Rolling Stones' Black and Blue, which features "Fool to Cry," hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1975-Fleetwood Mac performs in El Paso, Texas. It's the first show by the superstar five-member Anglo-American lineup: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine and John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

1974-Bassist Bill Wyman releases Monkey Grip, the first solo album by a member of The Rolling Stones.

1971-Four Way Street by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young arrives at number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1971-Two John Lennon and Yoko Ono films, Apotheosis and Fly, are screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

1970-The first Black Sabbath album is released in the US.

1968-Paul McCartney, in New York for the press party celebrating the start of The Beatles' Apple Corps, gets a slip of paper from Linda Eastman with her phone number. They spend the night together at the home of Beatles associate Nat Weiss.

1965-The Byrds enter the Hot 100 chart for the first time with an electrified rendition of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man." It hits number-one six weeks later.

BIRTHDAYS

Dennis "Fergie" Frederiksen - Died in 2014

He was the singer in Toto for one album, 1984's Isolation, then left in '86. He also did time in Angel and Le Roux. He died of liver cancer on January 18th, 2014 at 62. Born 1951.