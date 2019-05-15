Classic Rock Almanac May 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-Pink Floyd play at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London. Performing in front of a large lake, a number of fish are killed by the loud music

1966-Independent Television in Britain broadcast the earliest known footage of The Beatles, shot in February 1961. That was three years before the group became world-famous. The film, which had no soundtrack, was found in a drawer in a house in Liverpool.

2003-June Carter Cash died at the age of 73 after complications from heart surgery. Along with Merle Kilgore, June wrote the Johnny Cash hit "Ring of Fire" about their stormy courtship. That song became the biggest hit of his career, staying at number one in the US for seven weeks. Actress Reese Witherspoon portrayed June in the 2005 film Walk The Line.

2009-Randy Bachman, a founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Michaelle Jean in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. The Order of Canada is the country's highest civilian honor and recognizes a lifetime of outstanding achievement.

BORN TODAY

1948-Brian Eno

composer, record producer best known for his pioneering work in ambient music and with Roxy Music. He has produced U2, Talking Heads, David Bowie, John Cale, Coldplay and Damon Albarn.

1948-Gary Thain

bassist with Keef Hartley Band and then Uriah Heep.

1951-Dennis Fredericksen

singer with Toto