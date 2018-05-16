Classic Rock Almanac May 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Ronnie James Dio, who sang for Elf, Black Sabbath, Dio and Heaven and Hell, dies of stomach cancer at 67.

2006-Crosby, Stills & Nash are honored in L.A. as BMI Icons.

2006-U2 singer Bono embarks on a 10-day tour of Africa to push his debt relief campaign, as well as the fight against AIDS.

2005-Neil Young receives the prestigious Founder's Award from ASCAP at the performance rights organization's annual ASCAP Pop Awards in L-A.

2002-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bassist Howie Epstein is booted from the band because of his "on-going personal problems." Original Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair replaces him.

2000-Peter Frampton releases his third live album, Live in Detroit, recorded at Pine Knob Amphitheater. The album does not even approach his landmark Frampton Comes Alive! album in sales-but it does net him a Grammy nomination for the instrumental "Off the Hook."

1987-David Crosby marries longtime girlfriend Jan Dance in L.A. At the same ceremony, bandmate Graham Nash and his wife renew their wedding vows.

1987-U2's "With or Without You" reaches number-one in Billboard.

1986-Elvis Costello marries Pogues bassist Cait O'Riordan in Dublin. She soon quits her band. The marriage lasts 16 years, ending in divorce in 2002.

1977-Foreigner's self-titled debut album goes gold.

1970-Déjà Vu by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1970-Jefferson Airplane singer Marty Balin is arrested for marijuana possession and for contributing to the delinquency of minors in Bloomington, Minnesota. He later pays a 100-dollar fine to settle the charges.

1970-The Guess Who performs at the Fillmore East in New York. It's the band's final show before lead guitarist Randy Bachman quits.

1969-John Lennon, whose "standing visa" had been revoked by the U-S Embassy in London 10 days earlier due to a drug conviction the previous November, seeks a visa to visit America.

1966-Bob Dylan releases the landmark double-album Blonde on Blonde.

1966-The Beach Boys release Pet Sounds. Breaking away from their trademark "girls, cars and surf" formula, it meets with critical praise but disappointing sales-peaking at number-10 on Billboard's album chart. It does spin off the Top 10 hits "Sloop John B" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" as well as the classic "God Only Knows."

BIRTHDAYS

Roger Earl - 69 years old

Foghat drummer. Born 1949.

Darrell Sweet - Died in 1999

Drummer with Scottish hard rockers Nazareth, who scored a Top 10 hit in 1976 with a remake of "Love Hurts," the Boudleaux Bryant song originally done by Roy Orbison and the Everly Brothers. He died of a heart attack on April 30th, 1999, as the band was preparing to go onstage at Riverfront Amphitheater in New Albany, Indiana. Born 1947.

Robert Fripp - 72 years old

Solo/King Crimson guitarist-motivational speaker-music teacher. Born 1946.