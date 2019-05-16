Classic Rock Almanac May 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" album was released, featuring "Wouldn't It Be Nice", "Sloop John B.", "God Only Knows", and "Caroline No". Paul McCartney picked it as one of his favorite albums of all time.

1969-Jefferson Airplane bass player Jack Casady is arrested for possession of marijuana at the Royal Orleans Hotel in New Orleans. At his trial he gets a two and a half year suspended sentence.

1969-John Lennon, declared "an inadmissible immigrant to the US", seeks a visa to visit America. Lennon's standing visa was revoked by the US Embassy in London ten days before because of his drug conviction in November 1968.

1969-Pete Townshend of The Who spent a night in jail in New York City after being charged with assault. The group was performing at the Fillmore East when a fire broke out at a supermarket next door. A plainclothes policeman leapt onto the stage to warn the crowd and Townshend, thinking the cop was a member of the audience, booted him off.

1970-Jefferson Airplane singer Marty Balin is arrested for possession of marijuana and for contributing to the delinquency of minors in Bloomington, Minnesota. Balin's hotel room was raided by police at 5:30am. They found Balin and friends with several girls aged between 12 to 17 years old. He is sentenced to one year's hard labor and a $100 fine. He appeals and ends up paying only the fine.

1970-Lead guitarist Randy Bachman quits The Guess Who. He would later form Bachman-Turner Overdrive and enjoy six Billboard Top 40 hits over the next six years that included "Let It Ride (#23), "Takin' Care Of Business" (#12) and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" (#1).

1998-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards fell while reaching for a book of nude art in his Connecticut home. The fall breaks his ribs, causing the Stones to postpone many dates on their Bridges To Babylon tour.

2007-Mike Love's lawsuit against fellow Beach Boys member Brian Wilson and the British newspaper Mail On Sunday was dismissed as being without merit. Love had sued over the free distribution of a 2004 CD that included the Beach Boys' name and Love's image.

2010-Ronnie James Dio, the powerful voice for Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio and Heaven & Hell, lost his battle with stomach cancer at the age of 67.

2010-Paul McCartney told Scotland's Sunday Mail newspaper that he is convinced The Beatles would have reformed in recent years if all their members had survived, because they would have signed up for a reunion "just for a laugh". He pointed out that the band was asked to reunite shortly after they split, but said "It wasn't really a good idea then, but I think if this much time had elapsed, I could easily see it happening. Somebody would have said, 'Oh go on. Just for a laugh.'"

BORN TODAY

1947-Darrell Sweet

from Nazareth

1965-Krist Novoselic

bassist with Nirvana