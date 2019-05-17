Classic Rock Almanac May 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Yes receive Gold records for both "Yessongs" their triple-record live set and "The Yes Album".

1975-Elton John was awarded a Platinum record for his album "Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy". It was the first L.P. to sell one million copies on its first day of release.

1980-Peter Criss dropped out of Kiss and was replaced by drummer Eric Carr. Carr was first heard on the concept album, "The Elder" in 1981. Both Ace Frehley and Criss had been opposed to the idea of "The Elder" and when it bombed, Frehley also quit the band. Criss had co-written Kiss' biggest hit single, "Beth", and the band had to wait until 1990 to return to the US Top 10 when "Forever" made it to number 8.

1980-Paul and Linda McCartney are the guest hosts of NBC's Saturday Night Live, where they perform their new single, "Coming Up", a recent Billboard number one.

2015-George Harrison's Maton Mastersound guitar, used during the Beatles' live performances in the summer of 1963, sold for $485,000 by Julien's Auctions in New York. Also purchased were a black sequined glove worn by Michael Jackson, a stage-worn tank top that belonged to Madonna and Elvis Presley's tour bus and marriage certificate.

BORN TODAY

1948-Bill Bruford

original drummer for Yes from 1968–1972 and then joined King Crimson. He worked as the touring drummer for Genesis in 1976 and U.K. in 1978.

1959-Paul Dianno

first vocalist to record with Iron Maiden, from 1978 to 1981.

1965-Trent Reznor

singer-songwriter, record producer and member of Nine Inch Nails, How to Destroy Angels and composes soundtracks.

1968-Dave Abbruzzese

drummer with Pearl Jam from 1991 to 1994.