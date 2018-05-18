Classic Rock Almanac May 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Jackson Browne receives ASCAP's Founder's Award in Los Angeles.

1997-John Fogerty hits the road, two days before the release of his Blue Moon Swamp album.

1982-Joe Strummer rejoins The Clash after going missing for a number of weeks.

1980-Joy Division singer Ian Curtis commits suicide in his Manchester (England) home, hanging himself on the eve of the release of the band's Closer album and its first U-S tour. His bandmates carry on as New Order. The entire story is later dramatised in the films 24 Hour Party People and Control.

1970-The Beatles' final album, Let It Be, is released in the U-S.

1968-The Northern California Rock Festival is staged in Santa Clara with a lineup that includes The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead, Big Brother & the Holding Company and The Steve Miller Band.

1966-A 16-year-old Bruce Springsteen and his first band, The Castilles, cut an unreleased single, "That's What You Get" backed with "Baby I."

1966-The Beatles are at Abbey Road. They cut "Got to Get You Into My Life," with trumpeters Eddie Thornton, Ian Hamer and Les Condon and sax players Peter Coe and Alan Branscombe.

1964-The Animals record "House of the Rising Sun" at Kingsway Studio in London. The single tops the British charts in July and reaches number-one in the U-S in September.

1963-The Beatles kick off their first co-headlining tour, with Roy Orbison. Gerry & the Pacemakers are also on the bill at the Grenada Theater in Slough, England.

BIRTHDAYS

Bill Wallace - 69 years old

Guess Who singer-bassist. Born 1949.

Rick Wakeman - 69 years old

Solo/Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman/ex-ARW/ex-Anderson-Bruford-Wakeman-Howe/ex-Strawbs keyboardist Born 1949.