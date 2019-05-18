Classic Rock Almanac May 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles kicked off their first British tour as a headline act with a concert in Slough, England.

2004-Clint Warwick, the original bassist for The Moody Blues, died from liver disease at the age of 63. Clint left the band in 1966 after playing on their only number one hit, "Go Now".

2007-Four days after suffering a stroke, Bo Diddley walked around the intensive-care unit at Creighton University Medical Center and doctors were encouraged that the singer-songwriter-guitarist would be able to perform again. Unfortunately, the only time he ever sang in public again was an impromptu, one song performance at the unveiling of a plaque devoted to him in early November. He would pass away after suffering heart failure at his home on June 2, 2008.

BORN TODAY

1949-Rick Wakeman

keyboardist, songwriter, television and radio presenter. As a session musician his early sessions included playing on "Space Oddity", for David Bowie and songs by Junior's Eyes, T. Rex, Elton John, and Cat Stevens. Wakeman became a member of Strawbs and then the classic line-up in Yes.

1949-William Wallace

Guess Who

1950-Mark Mothersbaugh

co-founder of Devo