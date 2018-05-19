Classic Rock Almanac May 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Brian Wilson announces that he's signed with Capitol Records, The Beach Boys' longtime label, as a solo artist.

2007-Eric Clapton reunites with his Blind Faith bandmate Steve Winwood to play a benefit show at Highclere Castle in Newbury, England. Together, they play "Presence of the Lord," "Can't Find My Way Home," "Crossroads," "Had to Cry Today," "Little Queen of Spades" and "Gimme Some Lovin'."

2007-U2 attend the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of U2 3D. After posing for photos, they play two songs -- "Vertigo" and "Where the Streets Have No Name" -- at the top of the stairs of the Palais des Festivals.

2000-The Allman Brothers Band announces that longtime guitarist Dickey Betts will not take part in the band's summer tour. A spokesman for the group attributes this to "creative differences," but it is implied that Betts is battling alcohol and/or drug addiction. Betts posts a letter on the band's website calling the group's actions "totally, absolutely unfounded."

1997-Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin becomes the first contemporary lyricist to receive ASCAP's Golden Word Award.

1979-Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr perform with Eric Clapton, Denny Laine and Mick Jagger at a wedding reception for Clapton and Patti Boyd, the former Mrs. Harrison.

1979-Supertramp's Breakfast in America is the best selling album in the U-S. It spins off three hit singles -- "The Logical Song," "Take the Long Way Home" and "Goodbye Stranger."

1978-Dire Straits' "Sultans of Swing" is released as a single in the U.K. It only becomes a hit there after American success prompts a reissue.

1977-Eric Clapton records "Lay Down Sally."

1976-Keith Richards crashes his car into a highway divider outside of London. Police find various substances in his vehicle, and in August he will be charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.

1976-Billy Joel releases his fourth studio album, Turnstiles, featuring "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and "New York State of Mind."

1975-Elton John releases Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy in the U.S., four days before it goes on sale in Britain. The album spins off the Top 10 hit "Someone Saved My Life Tonight."

1967-Capitol cancels The Beach Boys' long anticipated, oft-delayed and never completed album, Smile.

BIRTHDAYS

Phil Rudd (Rudzevecuis) - 64 years old

The longtime AC/DC drummer left the band after being arrested for a number of serious criminal charges at the end of 2014. Born 1954.

Joey Ramone (Jeffrey Hyman) - Died in 2001

The Ramones singer recorded a solo album shortly before his death from lymphoma on April 15th, 2001 at 49. Born 1951.

Dusty Hill - 69 years old

ZZ Top bassist. Born 1949.

Tom Scott - 70 years old

The saxophonist's countless credits include sessions for George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, BB King and The Blues Brothers. His band, The LA Express, backed Mitchell on her live album Miles of Aisles. Born 1948.

Pete Townshend - 73 years old

The Who guitarist and second singer was once as well known for smashing his guitar at the end of concerts as he was for penning the band's songs. "Happy Jack" was the British band's first U.S. hit, "I Can See for Miles," their only Top 10 single in a Hall of Fame career. His most honored work is Tommy, the rock opera which was made into a film and then a hit Broadway musical. He has also had success as a solo artist and was, for a time, a book editor in London. His 2012 autobiography, Who I Am, made a big splash. Born 1945.