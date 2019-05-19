Classic Rock Almanac May 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Beatles' single "Get Back" is awarded a Gold record for sales of over 1 million. Paul McCartney would later say "We were sitting in the studio and we made it up out of thin air..."

1976-The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards crashes his Bentley into a highway divider in Newton Pagnell, a town 50 miles north of London. Police take various substances from his vehicle and Richards will be charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.

1979-The closest thing to a Beatles' reunion happened when Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played together at Eric Clapton's wedding reception. Joining them for a jam session were Clapton, Mick Jagger and Ginger Baker. The bride, Patti Boyd, was formerly married to George Harrison.

1980-Ringo Starr and his future wife Barbara Bach were involved in a car crash less than half a mile from where Marc Bolan was killed. The car was a write-off but Starr and Bach were not seriously injured.

2008-A poem written by 16 year old Bob Dylan, who was still using his birth name, Robert Zimmerman, was slated to be offered for sale at a Christie's auction, where it was expected to sell for $10,000 to $15,000. Written on both sides of a single page, the verses tell the poignant story of a dog named Little Buddy who is killed at the hands of a drunkard, and the boy who mourns him.

2018-Elton John performed at the wedding reception of England's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, playing "Your Song", "Tiny Dancer", "Circle of Life" and "I'm Still Standing".

BORN TODAY

1945-Pete Townshend

-singer, songwriter, The Who

1949-Dusty Hill

bass, keyboardist, and co-vocalist with ZZ Top

1952-Jeffrey Hyman, (Joey Ramone)

The Ramones, He died on April 15th, 2001.

1954-Phil Rudd

drums, AC/DC, from 1975 through 1983, and again from 1994 to 2015.