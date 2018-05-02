Classic Rock Almanac May 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Ringo Starr discusses his career from The Beatles through his new C-D, Liverpool Eight, in an H-B-O special. He's joined by Dave Stewart, who produced the new release.

2008-The Eagles and John Fogerty -- two artists who've made country music an ingredient of their California-based rock -- play during the first day of the country-themed Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

2005-Cream starts a four-night reunion at London's Royal Albert Hall, the site of the group's last public show on November 26th, 1968. Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker last played together in January 1993 when Cream was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1980-The Pink Floyd song "Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" is banned in South Africa, where black children have made it an anthem for the inequality in their education.

1979-At the Rainbow Theater in London, drummer Kenney Jones plays his first show as the late Keith Moon's replacement in The Who

1978-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their second album, You're Gonna Get It!

1977-Bruce Springsteen's second album, The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle, goes gold three years after its release.

1977-Eric Clapton records "Wonderful Tonight."

1972-A scheduled "15-minute audition" by Bruce Springsteen for Columbia A&R man John Hammond turns into a two-hour performance and an invitation from Hammond to return the next day to cut demos.

1969-In the midst of a U-S tour, Led Zeppelin begin a two-day recording session in L-A, during which they record "Whole Lotta Love" and other tracks for Led Zeppelin 2.

1969-The Beatles record 36 takes of "Something" for the Abbey Road album at Abbey Road studios. The track would not be completed until August.

1969-The Who previews Tommy for the British press with a private hour-long concert performance at Ronnie Scott's Club in London.

1965-The Rolling Stones perform "The Last Time" on The Ed Sullivan Show. They also close the episode, doing the instrumental "2120 South Michigan Avenue" under the credits.

1964-Replacing Meet The Beatles at number-one, The Beatles' Second Album becomes the first record to reach the top of the U-S album chart in its second week.

BIRTHDAYS

Todd Sucherman - 49 years old

Styx drummer. Born 1969.

David Rhodes - 62 years old

Peter Gabriel guitarist. Born 1956.

Prescott Niles - 64 years old

He was The Knack's bassist. Born 1954.

John Glascock - Died in 1979

The Jethro Tull bassist died November 17th, 1979 of complications following heart surgery at age 28. Born 1951.

Lou Gramm - 68 years old

Lou Gramm Band/ex-Foreigner singer. Born 1950.

Goldy McJohn (John Goadsby) - Died in 2017

The original keyboardist in Steppenwolf spent seven years with the band, playing on the Top 10 hits "Born to Be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me." Since then he's made a number of solo albums. He died in August 2017 at the age of 72. Born 1945.