Classic Rock Almanac May 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-In the aftermath of the payola scandal, Billboard magazine reports that many radio stations are adopting what they called a "better music" format and banning Rock and Roll.

1964-"The Beatles' Second Album" reaches #1 on the Billboard LP chart in just its second week of release. It was the first album ever to make it to the top that quickly.

1964-For the first time in 51 weeks, The Beatles were not at the top of the UK album chart as they were finally unseated by The Rolling Stones debut LP.

1965-Despite his vow that they would never be invited back, Ed Sullivan includes The Rolling Stones on his Sunday night variety show, along with Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield. Sullivan would later say that he received "thousands of calls complaining" about The Stones.

1967-Capitol Records announce the abandonment of Brian Wilson's "Smile" album. Wilson took over a year to compose and produce the LP, but after hearing The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper" album, he became convinced that "Smile" would be seen as second best. It would eventually be released on September 28th, 2004 on CD and a two-disc vinyl LP.

1979-The Who introduced their movie, Quadrophenia, as well as their new drummer, Kenny Jones. Jones had been a member of The Small Faces with Steve Marriott and enjoyed the hit, "Itchycoo Park" in 1967

1980-Pink Floyd's hit single "Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)", with its chorus of kids chanting "We Don't Need No Education", is banned by the South African government. Black children, upset about inferior education, adopt the song as their anthem. The government says the song is "prejudicial to the safety of the state."

1991-The Rolling Stones are cited for Outstanding Contribution to British Music at the 36th Ivor Novello Awards in London. The honor is named after the Cardiff, Wales born entertainer Ivor Novello and has been presented annually by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors since 1955.

2005-Eric Clapton joined former Cream members, drummer Ginger Baker and bass player Jack Bruce for the first of four nights at London's Royal Albert Hall, 36 years after the band had split up.

2014-Former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant revealed that he had signed a new deal with Nonesuch Records in preparation for his tenth solo album.

2017-Lawyers for The Eagles sought an injunction against a Todos Santos hotel using the name Hotel California. The complaint alleged that the hotel also plays Eagles' music and sells T-shirts that refer to the hotel as "legendary," which leave consumers with the impression that "they have visited the Hotel California made famous by the Eagles." The establishment originally opened under that name in 1950, but went through subsequent ownership and name changes. The Eagles' iconic song was released in 1976.

BORN TODAY

1935-Link Wray

rock and roll guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist

1945-Goldy McJohn

from Steppenwolf

1950-Lou Gramm

singer, songwriter,with Foreigner