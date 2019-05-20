Classic Rock Almanac May 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-The Silver Beatles, with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and drummer Tommy Moore, kick off a seven date tour of Scotland.

1966-Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who grew tired of waiting for John Entwistle and Keith Moon to arrive for a concert. They take the stage at the Ricky Tick Club in Windsor, England with the bass player and drummer of the local band that opened the show. When Moon and Entwistle finally show up in the middle of the set, Townshend whacks Moon on the head with his guitar. Moon and Entwistle quit the band...for a week.

1967-Jimi Hendrix signed with Reprise Records on the US Warner Brothers label. He would eventually give them three albums, "Are You Experienced?", "Axis: Bold as Love" and "Electric Ladyland". The live L.P. "Band of Gypsys" was released on Capitol Records a few months before his death.

1967-The BBC announces that it will not play The Beatles' "A Day In The Life", claiming it contained explicit drug references. On the same day, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr go to the BBC to record interviews for the show Where It's At.

1970-The Beatles' last film, Let It Be, premiered. It was basically a documentary of the group's break-up, including footage of their last public performance on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters in London.

1971-Peter Cetera of Chicago lost four teeth when a gang of thugs at a Chicago Cubs baseball game beat the daylights out of him because of the length of his hair. Cetera spent five hours in surgery as a result. He was the band's lead singer and bass player before leaving for a solo career in 1985.

1978-Paul McCartney led his group Wings to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time with "With A Little Luck". It reached #5 in his homeland.

1995-Eagles' drummer Don Henley married model Sharon Summerall at his Malibu ranch. In attendance were Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, David Crosby, Randy Newman, Jimmy Buffett, Jackson Browne, Billy Joel, Sting and Sheryl Crow.

1998-Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward was taken to hospital in London after suffering a heart attack during a band rehearsal.

2000-The Guess Who perform in their home town of Winnipeg, leading to a reunion tour. The line-up featured Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, Jim Kale, Donnie McDougall and Garry Peterson. Kale would be replaced by another former member, Bill Wallace, before the first show.

2009-Former Creedence Clearwater Revival front man John Fogarty announced to the press that he had finished his latest CD, "The Return of the Blue Ridge Rangers", a sequel to his 1973 solo album. Released on August 25th, it would peak at #25 on the Billboard 200.

2013-Ray Manzarek, keyboard player for The Doors, died at the age of 74 after a long battle with bile duct cancer.

2014-Two former members of Heart, bassist Mark Andes and drummer Dennis Carmassi, launched a lawsuit against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for using their likenesses in promoting the 2013 induction ceremony even though they were not inducted. The two were members of Heart from 1982 to 1993, during which the band won four of its Grammy nominations and ten of its twenty Top 40 hits, but only the original lineup from the '60s and '70s were inducted into the Rock Hall. The duo's complaint states that when people offer them congratulations, they were humiliated to explain that they were not actually chosen for induction.

BORN TODAY

1944-Joe Cocker

singer and musician, died of lung cancer on December 22,2014.

1947-Steve Currie

bassist from T. Rex, died in a car crash in Portugal on April 28, 1981

1964-Patti Russo

singer/songwriter/actress. Best known as the female lead vocalist with Meat Loaf.