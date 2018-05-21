Classic Rock Almanac May 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Steven Tyler checks into rehab. The Aerosmith singer later claims that the stint was related to a series of surgeries to correct injuries to his foot.

2004-Drummer Bill Ward announces that he will play with Black Sabbath on the summer's Ozzfest tour.

1983-"Let's Dance" by David Bowie hits number-one in Billboard, pushing Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the top spot.

1982-Queen releases the Hot Space album.

1979-Elton John performs in Leningrad, kicking off an eight-date tour of Russia. He's the first Western pop star to mount a major tour of the nation. The shows result in To Russia With Elton, a cable-TV special and videodisc.

1976-Aerosmith's Rocks album is certified gold.

1969-The Beatles officially announce the appointment of Allen Klein, who has worked with Donovan and The Rolling Stones, to handle their financial affairs.

1968-Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones is busted for cannabis possession in his London apartment.

BIRTHDAYS

Stan Lynch - 63 years old

Ex-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer. Born 1955.

Hilton Valentine - 75 years old

The Animals guitarist played on their mid-'60s hits "House of the Rising Sun," "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" and "We've Got to Get Out of This Place." These days, he lives in Connecticut and performs in The Animals Two. Born 1943.

John Dalton - 75 years old

Ex-Kinks bassist. Born 1943.