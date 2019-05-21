Classic Rock Almanac May 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-Paul McCartney releases "Ram", which, unlike his first solo LP, is not a one-man show. His wife Linda is on vocals and he enlists session men David Spinozza, Hugh McCracken on guitar and bass along with drummer Denny Seiwell.

1976-The Rolling Stones open a six night stand at London's Earl's Court Theatre. The indifference of the Stones' performance causes them to be targeted as "dinosaurs" by the growing British Punk movement.

1979-Elton John became the first solo Rock artist to tour Russia when he played the first of eight concerts. He was currently enjoying chart success back in the USA with "Mama Can't Buy You Love", his first Top 10 hit in 2 1/2 years.

1980-A thief breaks into Electric Lady Studios in New York City, the recording studio built by Jimi Hendrix, and steals five Hendrix Gold records. They are for the albums "Are You Experienced?", "Axis: Bold as Love", "Cry of Love", "Rainbow Bridge" and "Live at Monterey".

1983-David Bowie topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time with "Let's Dance". It was also a #1 in the UK.

2013-Trevor Bolder, bassist for Davie Bowie's Spiders From Mars before moving on to Uriah Heep, died of cancer at the age of 62.

BORN TODAY

1943-John Dalton

bass guitar player, best known as a member of The Kinks from 1966 & 1969 to 1976

1955-Stan Lynch

musician, songwriter and record producer who was the original drummer for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.