Classic Rock Almanac May 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Ozzy Osbourne releases Black Rain.

2006-Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant accept the Polar Music Prize from the Royal Swedish Academy of Music in Stockholm. The late John Bonham is represented by his daughter Zoe.

2000-Steely Dan's Donald Fagen and Walter Becker receive the ASCAP Founders Award--a lifetime achievement trophy for songwriting--in Los Angeles.

1997-At Warner Brothers' Burbank lot, a reunited Fleetwood Mac tapes the first of two shows for an M-T-V special that will air later in the summer. The performances will also be used for the enormously successful live reunion album, The Dance.

1979-Cheap Trick at Budokan goes platinum. The live album, recorded in Japan, wasn't planned for release in the U.S., but American radio airplay and import sales forced Epic to reconsider.

1972-The Rolling Stones release Exile on Main Street in the U.S.

1972-The Raspberries release "Go All the Way" on Capitol. It's the Cleveland band's first and biggest hit.

1971-The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers album reaches number-one.

1968-Cream's second album, Disraeli Gears, goes gold.

1965-"Ticket to Ride" by The Beatles hits number-one on the U.S. singles chart.

BIRTHDAYS

Morrissey (Stephen Patrick Morrissey) - 59 years old

Solo/ex-Smiths singer. Born 1959.

Bernie Taupin - 68 years old

He writes the words to Elton John's melodies. "Your Song," "Crocodile Rock," "Candle in the Wind" and "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" rank them as one of rock's greatest songwriting teams. Bernie occasionally works with others. In the 1980s, he and Martin Page collaborated on Heart's chart-topping ballad "These Dreams" and (with Dennis Lambert and producer Peter Wolf) the Starship chart-topper "We Built This City." He also fronted his own band, Farm Dogs, for a number of years. Born 1950.