Classic Rock Almanac May 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles attained their eighth Billboard number one hit with "Ticket To Ride", on which Paul McCartney, not George Harrison, played lead guitar. The song was the third of six number one singles in a row on the American charts, a record at the time.

1968-Cream earns their first Gold record with their second album, "Disraeli Gears", which includes "Sunshine of Your Love", "Strange Brew" and "Tales of Brave Ulysses".

1971-The Rolling Stones achieve the rare feat of having both the Number One LP ("Sticky Fingers") and Number One single ("Brown Sugar") in the US.

1976-Paul McCartney answered critics who said his music was 'lightweight', by taking "Silly Love Songs" to the top of the US charts. The record would go on to be the biggest selling disc of the year. It reached #2 in the UK.

1992-Ringo Starr released "Time Takes Time", his first studio album in nine years. To promote it, Starr toured with an all-star band that included his son Zak on drums, along with Burton Cummings, Dave Edmunds and Todd Rundgren.

1997-A reunited Fleetwood Mac performs the first of two MTV Unplugged specials which are taped to be aired later in the Summer.

2012-64-year-old Gregg Allman told TV host Piers Morgan of his plans to marry wife number seven, a 24-year-old British lass.

BORN TODAY

1950-Bernie Taupin

yricist, poet, and singer and Elton John's long-time song writing partner.