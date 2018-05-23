Classic Rock Almanac May 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Bret Michaels wins Season 3 of The Celebrity Apprentice, besting Holly Robinson-Peete.

2000-Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders appears before a judge in New York City to answer charges of criminal mischief stemming from a March 2000 arrest for leading an anti-leather demonstration outside a Manhattan Gap store. The judge agrees to drop the charges if Hynde stays out of trouble for six months.

2000-Don Henley releases Inside Job, his first studio album in 11 years.

1994-Neil Young announces that he will never sing "Hey, Hey, My My (Out of the Blue)" again because Kurt Cobain quoted its lyrics in his suicide note.

1979-The Kids Are Alright, a film documentary about The Who, premieres in New York.

1979-Tom Petty files for bankruptcy.

1970-Fleetwood Mac founder, singer, songwriter and guitarist Peter Green quits the band.

1970-Paul McCartney's self-titled solo debut tops the album chart.

1970-The Grateful Dead plays its first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival.

1969-The Who releases Tommy in the UK.

1964-The Beatles' "Can't Buy Me Love" spends the week atop the Australian chart. It's the fifth straight Lennon-McCartney composition to reach number-one Down Under--a streak that spans 20 weeks!

BIRTHDAYS

Bill Hunt - 71 years old

Ex-Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist-horn player. Born 1947.

Danny Klein - 72 years old

J. Geils Band bassist. Born 1946.