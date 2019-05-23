Classic Rock Almanac May 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles "Paperback Writer" is released in the US, where it will go on to become the band's twelfth Billboard #1 hit. The song also topped the charts in the United Kingdom, West Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Norway.

1970-The Grateful Dead played their first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival. The Dead's four hour set is preceded by a performance by Mungo Jerry, playing their big hit "In the Summertime".

1970-Paul McCartney's debut solo album, "McCartney", started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 200, while The Beatles' LP "Let It Be" was #1 on the UK album chart.

1977-Jefferson Airplane are barred from giving a free concert at Golden Gate Park when San Francisco authorities pass a resolution banning electronic instruments. The group later wrote "We Built this City" about the ban.

1987-Twelve former members of The Doobie Brothers reunited for a charity concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The show raised $350,000 for Vietnam veterans, about two-thousand of whom attended the show for free.

BORN TODAY

1944-Tiki Fulwood

drummer for the bands Parliament and Funkadelic. Fulwood died of stomach cancer on October 29, 1979.

1946-Daniel Klein

bassist with The J. Geils Band.

1967-Philip James Selway

drummer with Radiohead