Classic Rock Almanac May 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek of The Doors are in Cleveland for a reception at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as it unveils a Doors exhibit, Break on Through: The Lasting Legacy of the Doors.

2004-BB King wins Sweden's prestigious (and lucrative) Polar Music Prize.

2003-Performing in Moscow for 20,000 ticketholders and over 100,000 who crowded streets near the open-air stage in Red Square, Paul McCartney's show is highlighted by The Beatles' classic "Back in the USSR."

1991-Original Byrds singer-guitarist Gene Clark dies at age 49.

1979-Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks of Genesis surprise fans by showing up in person at the box office of the Roxy club in Los Angeles to sell tickets to their benefit for local hospitals the next night.

1979-Wings releases the Back to the Egg album.

1978-Van Halen's self-titled debut album is certified gold.

1971-Bob Dylan celebrates his thirtieth birthday at Jerusalem's Wailing Wall.

1964-The Beatles are on The Ed Sullivan Show. Ed airs an interview taped on the set of A Hard Day's Night and shows a clip of them performing "You Can't Do That," which was shot for--but cut from--the film.

1963-The Beatles get top billing over Roy Orbison for the first time when they perform together at a concert in northeast London.

1957-John Lennon's skiffle group The Quarrymen play their first public concert, performing from the back of a truck at a Liverpool street fair.

BIRTHDAYS

Rich Robinson - 49 years old

The Black Crowes guitarist. Born 1969.

Guy Fletcher - 58 years old

Mark Knopfler/Dire Straits keyboardist. Born 1960.

Albert Bouchard - 71 years old

ex-Blue Oyster Cult drummer. Born 1947.

Bob Dylan - 77 years old

The legendary singer-songwriter, who was born Robert Allen Zimmerman, finally earned some major awards in his fourth decade of recording. 1997's Time Out of Mind won an Album of the Year Grammy, and his "Things Have Changed" from The Wonder Boys was a surprise Oscar-winner in 2000. A seminal voice of the turbulent '60s, the Minnesota native wrote and sang "Like a Rolling Stone," "Lay Lady Lay," "Blowin' in the Wind," "It Ain't Me Babe" (which The Turtles took to the Top 10) and "Mr. Tambourine Man" (a chart-topper for The Byrds). Dylan has never had a number-one single, although he reached the number-two spot twice -- in 1965 with "Like a Rolling Stone" and in 1966 with "Rainy Day Women." Born 1941.