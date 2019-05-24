Classic Rock Almanac May 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-"Get Back" by The Beatles shot to #1 on Billboard's Pop chart where it would remain for 5 weeks, becoming the group's 17th US #1 record. The song featured a keyboard solo by Billy Preston, who became the only non-group member ever credited on a Beatles single.

2003-Paul McCartney made his first ever 'live' performance in Russia when he appeared in Red Square in front of 20,000 fans.

2006-Elton John accepted 100,000 pounds ($188,000) in libel damages from London's Daily Mail newspaper over allegations that he asked guests not to approach him at a charity ball.

2009-Billy Joel was sued by his former drummer for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid royalties. Liberty Devitto claimed that Joel hadn't paid him proper royalties for 10 years of his work. Devitto was Joel's drummer from 1975 until 2005, when he said he was abruptly kicked out of the band without so much as a phone call.

2010-John Fogerty's 1985 hit "Centerfield" was selected to be honored at the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies. The event would mark the first time a musician or song has been honored in such a way.

2011-Ringo Starr apologized during a BBC interview for saying earlier that he missed nothing about his hometown of Liverpool. "I apologize to those people, as long as they live in Liverpool, not outside. No real Scouser took offence, only I believe people from the outside."

2012-Aerosmith unveiled their first new song in six years, "Legendary Child", and also performed an old favorite, "Walk This Way", on the season finale of American Idol. John Fogerty joined eventual winner Phillip Phillips to sing two Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Bad Moon Rising".

BORN TODAY

1941-Bob Dylan (Robert Zimmerman)

iconic singer-songwriter, author, and painter.

1947-Albert Bouchard

drummer, guitarist, songwriter, from Blue Oyster Cult

1969-Rich Robinson

guitarist with The Black Crowes