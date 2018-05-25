Classic Rock Almanac May 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Queen, KISS, Def Leppard and Judas Priest are honored in Las Vegas on a new V-H-1 special, Rock Honors.

1999-KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley stars in the title role of a Toronto production of the stage musical Phantom of the Opera.

1991-Pearl Jam play at a Seattle wrap party for the movie Singles. It's the last show drummer Dave Krusen does with the band. He's replaced by Matt Chamberlain, who soon gives way to Dave Abbruzzese.

1990-Gary Usher, who co-wrote such Beach Boys classics as "In My Room" and "409," dies in Los Angeles at 51. He also wrote the songs used in the movies Muscle Beach Party and Beach Blanket Bingo and produced three Byrds albums.

1978-The Who perform a second "secret" concert in London to be filmed for the movie The Kids Are Alright. It turns out to be Keith Moon's last performance with the band before his death.

1977-The first Star Wars film opens in theaters.

1965-Kinks guitarist Dave Davies is knocked unconscious by drummer Mick Avory's cymbal during a London concert, causing the group to cancel the rest of their UK tour.

BIRTHDAYS

Robby Steinhardt - 67 years old

Ex-Kansas violinist-singer. Born 1951.

Klaus Meine - 70 years old

Scorpions singer. Born 1948.

Miles Davis - Died in 1991

The iconoclastic jazz trumpeter, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and icon of cool died September 28th, 1991 at 65. Born 1926.