Classic Rock Almanac May 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Kinks guitar player Dave Davies is knocked unconscious when he falls into drummer Mick Avory's cymbal during a London concert. The group cancels the remainder of their UK tour.

1978-The Who perform a concert in London to be filmed for their documentary movie on the band's history, The Kids Are Alright. This will prove to be Keith Moon's last performance with the band before his death on September 7th.

2005-Domenic Troiano, guitarist for The Guess Who and The James Gang, died of prostate cancer at the age of 59. He played lead guitar on one of The Guess Who's biggest hits, "Clap For The Wolfman"

BORN TODAY

1948-Klaus Meine

from Scorpions.

1950-Robert Steinhardt

from Kansas