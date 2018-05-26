Classic Rock Almanac May 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Queen, Keane, Snow Patrol, Franz Ferdinand, Robert Smith of The Cure and Lou Reed are among the winners at the Ivor Novello Awards, which honor British songwriters. (Reed was honored as an International Songwriter.) Mick Jagger and Keith Richards get a Special Award for Songwriting. Duran Duran is honored for Outstanding Contribution to British Songwriting.

2004-Rush kick off their 30th anniversary tour just outside Nashville.

1973-Deep Purple releases "Smoke on the Water" as a single.

1973-The Beatles 1967-1970 (the red one) hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1970-George Harrison begins recording the album All Things Must Pass.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin their second "Bed-In for Peace" in Montreal.

1969-Led Zeppelin and The Who share a bill at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, the only time the two bands ever performed together.

1966-Bob Dylan and The Hawks play the first of two nights at Royal Albert Hall in London. The audience includes The Rolling Stones and some of The Beatles.

1965-The Rolling Stones debut "Satisfaction" on Shindig! They also perform "The Last Time."

BIRTHDAYS

Lenny Kravitz - 54 years old

The rock star son of actress Roxie Roker was married for five years to TV actress Lisa Bonet. Born 1964.

Mick Ronson - Died in 1993

The David Bowie/Mott the Hoople/solo/Hunter-Ronson guitarist-singer-producer died April 29th, 1993 of liver cancer at 43. Born 1949.

Stevie Nicks - 70 years old

Solo/Fleetwood Mac/ex-Buckingham Nicks singer. Born 1948.

Garry Peterson - 73 years old

The Guess Who's original drummer is the only member to play on all its recordings, including such hits as "These Eyes," "American Woman" and "No Time." Born 1945.

Verden Allen - 74 years old

The keyboardist left Mott the Hoople in 1973, after recording the All the Young Dudes album. He was replaced by Morgan Fisher but has been back in the lineup for the band's recent reunion concerts. Born 1944.

Levon Helm - Died in 2012

The Band's singer-drummer-mandolinist died of throat cancer April 19th, 2012 at 71. Born 1940.