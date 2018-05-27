Classic Rock Almanac May 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Santana begins a lengthy residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The show is called Supernatural Santana: A Trip Through the Hits.

2008-U2 singer Bono receives an honorary doctorate of law from Keio University in Tokyo.

2003-Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant visit New York to celebrate the release and premiere of the Led Zeppelin DVD and live CD, How the West Was Won.

1999-Rush is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

1987-U2's pa system sets off earthquake alarms in two Rome neighborhoods during a show at Flaminio Stadio there.

1986-Journey releases its ninth studio album, Raised on Radio.

1966-Paul McCartney, Brian Jones and Keith Richards meet Bob Dylan at a London club prior to his evening concert with The Hawks at the Royal Albert Hall. He takes them to his hotel room and plays them demos of new material. The Beatles spend the next couple of days with Dylan.

1965-Paul McCartney and Jane Asher leave for a vacation in Portugal. He begins writing the lyrics to "Yesterday" while riding from the airport to their villa in Albufeira

1963-The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, which contains "Blowin' in the Wind" and "A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall," is released.

BIRTHDAYS

Siouxsie Sioux (Susan Dallion) - 61 years old

A leading figure on the early London punk scene, she has had a long career singing in Siouxsie & the Banshees and The Creatures. Born 1957.

Pete Sears - 70 years old

The British bassist joined Jefferson Starship in 1974, the year the band changed its name from Jefferson Airplane. Born 1948.

Mal Evans - Died in 1976

The Beatles' road manager and personal assistant made cameos on a few of their albums, and in the movies Help! -- he's the channel swimmer who comes through the hole in the ice in the Alps and asks "White Cliffs of Dover?" -- and Magical Mystery Tour. He received production credit on the Let It Be movie and produced Badfinger's first two albums (except for the McCartney-helmed song "Come and Get It"). He was killed by LA police on January 4th, 1976 when he refused to drop a gun (which turned out not to be loaded) during a domestic dispute. Born 1935.