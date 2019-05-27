Classic Rock Almanac May 27, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1994-The Eagles reunite at a Burbank, California concert, ending a fourteen year break-up. The two-and-a-half-hour show ended with two encores capped by "Desperado".
2017-Gregg Allman, guitarist and keyboard player for The Allman Brothers Band died due to complications from liver cancer at the age of 69.
BORN TODAY
1957-Eddie Harsch
keyboardist with The Black Crowes
1957-Susan Janet Ballion, (Siouxsie Sioux)
vocals, Siouxsie And The Banshees
1966-Sean Kinney
drummer and co-founder of Alice in Chains