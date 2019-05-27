Classic Rock Almanac May 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1994-The Eagles reunite at a Burbank, California concert, ending a fourteen year break-up. The two-and-a-half-hour show ended with two encores capped by "Desperado".

2017-Gregg Allman, guitarist and keyboard player for The Allman Brothers Band died due to complications from liver cancer at the age of 69.

BORN TODAY

1957-Eddie Harsch

keyboardist with The Black Crowes

1957-Susan Janet Ballion, (Siouxsie Sioux)

vocals, Siouxsie And The Banshees

1966-Sean Kinney

drummer and co-founder of Alice in Chains