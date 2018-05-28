Classic Rock Almanac May 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-After a fan-club-only rehearsal show the night before, The Police open their reunion tour at the GM Place in Vancouver, Canada.

2000-Motley Crue singer Vince Neil marries former Playmate Heide Mark. 15 months later she will file for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

1979-Elton John kicks off an eight-date Russian tour in Moscow. In a show broadcast live in Britain, he sings "Your Song," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and annoys officials by including The Beatles' "Back in the USSR" in his set. Though Elton claimed to be the first Western rock star to play Russia, Cliff Richard, BB King and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band all preceded him there.

1977-Bruce Springsteen settles his lawsuits with former manager Mike Appel out of court, which allows him to end a year-long period of inactivity and begin recording Darkness on the Edge of Town.

1977-Heart releases "Barracuda" as a single.

1976-The Allman Brothers Band announces it is breaking up after Gregg Allman testifies in court against the band's road manager in a major drug case. The band will reform in 1978.

1967-Keith Moon is rushed to the hospital after injuring his stomach muscles during a recording session. The following night, The Who plays a show in Glasgow, Scotland with a fill-in drummer, Julian Covey.

BIRTHDAYS

John Fogerty - 73 years old

The singer, guitarist and songwriter led Creedence Clearwater Revival on a two-year run of nine straight Top 10 hits, from "Proud Mary" to "Sweet Hitch Hiker." After the Hall of Fame band broke up, he hit big with a cover of "Jambalaya" (as The Blue Ridge Rangers). "Centerfield" and "The Old Man Down the Road" were his '80s solo hits, and he continues to release new music and tour. Born 1945.

Papa John Creach - Died in 1994

Hot Tuna/Jefferson Airplane/Starship violinist. Died February 22, 1994 of heart and respiratory illness at 76. Born 1917.