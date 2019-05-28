Classic Rock Almanac May 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull were arrested at their London home and charged with possession of cannabis. They were released after posting a 50 pound bail.

1976-The Allman Brothers Band temporarily disbanded after Greg Allman testified against Scooter Herring, his personal road manager, who was charged with drug trafficking. Herring was subsequently sentenced to 75 years in prison. An album of previously unreleased live material was issued later in the year under the title "Wipe the Windows, Check the Oil, Dollar Gas". In the two years that the band was apart, Gregg Allman married Cher, while Dickey Betts formed his Great Southern band.

BORN TODAY

1910-T-Bone Walker

blues guitarist, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who was a pioneer and innovator of the jump blues and electric blues sound. Died of bronchial pneumonia on March 16, 1975 at the age of 64.

1945-John Fogerty

musician, singer, and songwriter from Creedence Clearwater Revival, solo